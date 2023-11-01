DNR confirms CWD in wild deer in 2 counties

Wisconsin DNR urges CWD testing in deer
Wisconsin DNR urges CWD testing in deer
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is confirming that a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Trempealeau County, and another tested positive for the disease in Polk County.

This detection in Trempealeau County will cause the following, according to the DNR:

  • Trempealeau and Jackson counties will renew the baiting and feeding bans already in place.
  • Eau Claire County currently has a baiting and feeding ban in place from positive detections within the county. The ban in Eau Claire is not renewed by this detection because it is longer than the two-year ban that would result from this detection.

This detection in Polk County will cause the following, according to the DNR:

  • Polk will begin a three-year baiting and feeding ban on Dec. 1, 2023.
  • Barron will renew the ban already in place.

Additional information about the detection in Trempealeau County is HERE.

Additional information about the detection in Polk County is HERE.

