Early winter-like cold gradually fades as we transition into November

Halloween came with frightful weather this year, not only with bone chilling cold, but also an impressive 2.1″ of snow in Eau Claire. This bested the previous daily record of 2.0″, set in 1932. The snow is long gone now, as skies are clearing out tonight. A light west wind will continue, but it likely won’t be enough to stop temperatures from dipping down near 20 early Wednesday morning. High clouds will start to return late at night, filling in and making for a cloudy day Wednesday. It will also turn breezy again as winds begin to shift to the southwest, out ahead of a weak front. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees, but will likely remain in the 30s for most places, given the cloud cover.

A weak front sits to our west Wednesday. (weau)

By Thursday the front will fall apart, while we remain on the western side of high pressure making it to the east coast. Southwest flow will result, and as the upper level pattern gradually flattens out, we can look forward to a bit of a warm up. Thursday will feature clouds and sun with highs inching back into the low 40s. Forecast guidance seems to have come into better agreement with respect to the late week and weekend time frame. It now appears the dry weather will stick around a bit longer as the next incoming system to our west remains weak. The result will be a continued slow warming back closer to average. Friday and Saturday are expected to remain dry with variable clouds and sunshine as temperatures rise through the mid and possibly upper 40s. Shower chances may return for the second half of the weekend with a front in the area, while a wave of low pressure slides to our south into early next week. Placement of this feature continues to be problematic, but it may start to cool down again by that point, with both rain and snow showers possible by next Monday.

