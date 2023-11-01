Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One of the five former Mermphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, will change his plea from not guilty in federal court on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Desmond Mills, along with Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarius Bean, were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Nichols’ death. The five officers were caught on camera beating Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023.

Nichold died three days later.

The five former officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in court.

In September, they were all indicted by a federal grand jury on charges indicating they violated Nichols’ civil rights. The four counts include:

  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene
  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference
  • Conspiracy to witness-tamper
  • Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed his client plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in the federal case Thursday morning.

