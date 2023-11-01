Former Tomah teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Tomah, Wis. teacher is sentenced for sexually assaulting a student.

According to information from Monroe County District Attorney Lynn Kloety, Anne Nelson-Koch was sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a student in the basement of a private school in Tomah, Wis.

The District Attorney says Kloety will then be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 15 years following her release from prison.

