Former Tomah teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student

Anne Nelson-Koch
Anne Nelson-Koch(COURTESY: MONROE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Tomah, Wis. teacher is sentenced for sexually assaulting a student.

According to information from Monroe County District Attorney Lynn Kloety, Anne Nelson-Koch was sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a student in the basement of a private school in Tomah, Wis.

The District Attorney says Kloety will then be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 15 years following her release from prison.

