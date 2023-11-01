Gov. Tony Evers visits UW-Stout after suing Republican Legislature

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers visited UW-Stout on Wednesday, one day after announcing he is suing the Republican-controlled Legislature for not approving pay raises for university employees.

During his visit to the university, Evers once again expressed his frustrations with the Legislature. Evers said a few Republican lawmakers take issue with the universities diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and positions.

“First of all, what did happen wasn’t legal. That was a bridge way too far. I could not I could not let that go. They’ve been messing around with my authority, executive authority, since the very beginning. When it comes right down to it, we’re impacting the lives of people that do good work,” Evers said.

In August, the governor had called the legislature into special session to take up his plan to address the state’s workforce challenges which included a $66 million investment in the UW System.

“We are an engine for the workforce of the state. We are focused on workforce and workforce readiness. The way we educate here is different. When we think about our infrastructure, when we think about our faculty and staff expertise, the investment in student learning is critical. It’s critical for the well-being of our state,” UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank said.

Evers met with staff and students in Stout’s game design and plastics engineering program.

“Those students in there not only are learning engineering and chemistry around plastics and the heavy machines that create it, but they’re also working with the industry to find new ways, better ways to have sustainability with plastic products,” Evers said.

UW-Stout is the only polytechnic university in Wisconsin. Chancellor Frank said within 6 months of graduation, 99.4% of students have workforce placements.

Evers also visited UW-Milwaukee’s Student Health and Wellness Center, where he met with staff and students to talk about student mental health and the general wellness programs offered by UWM.

