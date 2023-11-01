Illinois state trooper wounded in shooting during traffic stop

Dash camera video shows the moment a man allegedly opened fire on an Illinois state trooper. (WBBM, ILLINOIS STATE POLICE, FAMILY PHOTOS, FACEBOOK, KRIS CHAPMAN
By WBBM via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM) - Dash camera video shows the moment a man allegedly opened fire on Illinois state trooper Dakota Chapman-Green during a traffic stop.

The Oct. 24 traffic stop occurred in Springfield just before 11 p.m.,

Cristobal Santana is the man Illinois State Police said is seen in the video firing approximately 10 shots at Chapman-Green during the traffic stop.

The trooper was hit multiple times before trying to get away.

Santana chased after Chapman-Green and allegedly hit him repeatedly, causing a brain bleed and facial and skull fractures.

Santana fled as Chapman-Green stood up swaying before two Samaritans came to help.

Video from a separate dash camera shows another car hit Santana a few hours later.

Troopers took him into custody. Both him and Chapman-Green were taken to the hospital to recover.

“I received a phone call that no mom ever wants to receive,” Chapman-Green’s mother, Kris Green, said.

Chapman-Green’s mother said Cody, her son’s nickname, has been awake and talking. The state trooper’s family said his recovery has been miraculous.

Dash camera video shows the moment a man allegedly opened fire on an Illinois state trooper.
Dash camera video shows the moment a man allegedly opened fire on an Illinois state trooper.

State police reiterated charges against Santana. The five charges include two counts of attempted murder.

The traffic stop took place almost 48 hours after the Chicago-area killing of the 37-year-old elementary school teacher, Adrianna Lopez.

The Lopez family identified the man who they said killed her as Santana, an ex-boyfriend of hers.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case
The death is currently being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate found dead in Juneau County Jail
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating
Map showing County Highway T in Eau Claire County
City of Eau Claire joins intergovernmental project to widen the County Highway T corridor

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya...
Gaza’s phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Dash camera video shows the moment a man allegedly opened fire on an Illinois state trooper.
Caught on camera: Illinois state trooper shot
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance, prosecutors say