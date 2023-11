EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire is holding its annual Harvest Bazaar & Bake Sale Saturday, November 4.

The sale features homemade lefse and other baked goods, as well as crafts and a silent auction.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the church located at 3735 Jeffers Road, Eau Claire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.