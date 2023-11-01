Interview: Junior Achievement to hold Hero Gala

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local CEO and company will be honored at the Junior Achievement Hero Gala November 15 in Eau Claire for helping JA continue its work through the Covid-19 pandemic.

News Release: Junior Achievement is proud to announce that Scott Hoffmann from WIN Technologies and the Perigon services team will be honored at the 8th Annual JA Hero Gala on November 15, 2023. Hoffman and his team are recognized for their work that allowed Junior Achievement to continue teaching students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic closed area schools in Spring 2020, Junior Achievement lost the opportunity to send volunteers to local classrooms and share their professional and personal financial experiences. Hoffmann, CEO of WIN Technologies and the Perigon services team were able to provide an in-kind donation of Perigon, a virtual system that allowed Junior Achievement to deliver digital career exploration experiences to students learning at home. Hoffmann’s donation and expertise allowed JA volunteers to establish online connections with local students at no charge during a time when schools were closed.

Hoffmann and his team didn’t stop at providing a way for JA volunteers to reach local students. He also worked with JA to deliver online connections to Board meetings and fundraising events at a reduced cost. When the pandemic threatened local funding, he helped Perigon provide virtual fundraising for the 2021 JA Hero Gala that raised over $35,000 and for Economic Speaker Events in Eau Claire and La Crosse.

The 2023 Hero Gala will take place at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Other honorees include Marleana Lemay of Chippewa Falls High School; Bridgett Raine, Alma Center High School; Theresa Zirbel, Associated Bank; Taylor Tarras, Royal Credit Union; and the Co-op Credit Union Volunteer Team. The partner business awards are Royal Credit Union, WESTconsin Credit Union, and CCF Bank. The title event is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank and will include a social at 5 PM, followed by dinner, the awards program, and a silent auction. Proceeds will support Junior Achievement educational experiences in northwest Wisconsin during the 2023-24 school year. Pre-registration is required. Call 715-214-1129 for more information.

