Man accused of driving impaired, causing damage to cornfield in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Idaho man is in custody after being accused of driving impaired and causing damage to a cornfield in Vernon County.

According to Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., authorities received a report of a pickup truck causing damage in a cornfield, along Rudie Road, north of Westby, Wis. and south of Cashton, Wis.

The Sheriff reports the vehicle was found traveling west on US Highway 14, west of the City of Westby. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was identified as 31-year-old Cody Anderson of Wallace, Idaho. Anderson was arrested on the suspicion of impaired driving offense, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff, Anderson is due in Vernon County Circuit Court on Dec. 6, 2023.

The Sheriff notes that formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney.

The incident is under investigation.

