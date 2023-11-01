Man dead after grain bin incident in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after grain bin incident in Barron County.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 1, 2023, at 12:29 p.m. authorities received a report of a grain bin incident, with a person trapped inside just south of Barron. Authorities responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says lifesaving measures were conducted by deputies and continued with Mayo Ambulance and Life Link but efforts were not successful.

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

