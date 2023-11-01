Man dead after grain bin incident in Barron County

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after grain bin incident in Barron County.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 1, 2023, at 12:29 p.m. authorities received a report of a grain bin incident, with a person trapped inside just south of Barron. Authorities responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says lifesaving measures were conducted by deputies and continued with Mayo Ambulance and Life Link but efforts were not successful.

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating
The death is currently being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate found dead in Juneau County Jail
Snow on Halloween isn't as common as you might think.
Halloween snow breaks record

Latest News

During his visit to the university, Evers once again expressed his frustrations with the...
Gov. Tony Evers visits UW-Stout after suing Republican Legislature
Work on South Middle School Facilities Begins
Work on South Middle School Facilities Begins
School District of Menomonie Area Considers Referendum
School District of Menomonie Area Considers Referendum
South Middle School
Work on South Middle School facilities begins