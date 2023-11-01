Menomonie police looking for suspects connected to thefts from vehicles

Menomonie theft suspects
Menomonie theft suspects(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie police are looking for suspects connected to thefts from vehicles.

According to information from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, on Oct. 29, 2023, Menomonie Police Department received nine reports of “smash and grab thefts” from locked vehicles near parks. Two suspects used financial cards belonging to victims at the Menomonie Walmart. The suspects were seen driving a grey Dodge Durango RT, with unknown plates.

The suspects and vehicle have not been identified at this time, the Wisconsin Crime Alert network says.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Menomonie Police Department at (715) 231-851.

Menomonie theft suspects
Menomonie theft suspects(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating
The death is currently being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate found dead in Juneau County Jail
Snow on Halloween isn't as common as you might think.
Halloween snow breaks record

Latest News

Vernon County arrest
Man accused of driving impaired, causing damage to cornfield in Vernon County
The Festival Foods Turkey Trot is the perfect guilt-free solution for eating your weight in...
16th annual Turkey Trot to be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd
2023 Turkey Trot Eau Claire Preview
AG Chat with Bob Bosold Nov. 1st