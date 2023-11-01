Menomonie police looking for suspects connected to thefts from vehicles

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie police are looking for suspects connected to thefts from vehicles.

According to information from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, on Oct. 29, 2023, Menomonie Police Department received nine reports of “smash and grab thefts” from locked vehicles near parks. Two suspects used financial cards belonging to victims at the Menomonie Walmart. The suspects were seen driving a grey Dodge Durango RT, with unknown plates.

The suspects and vehicle have not been identified at this time, the Wisconsin Crime Alert network says.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Menomonie Police Department at (715) 231-851.

Menomonie theft suspects (COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)

