Officers respond to false active shooter call in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement officers responded to the 3M plant in Cumberland Wednesday afternoon on a report of an active shooter, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The Cumberland Police Department says Barron County Dispatch was advised of an active shooter alarm just before 1 p.m. When officers got on scene, most of the 3M employees had evacuated the building. Officers immediately went inside to search for an active shooter. Other area law enforcement officers also arrived on scene and joined the search of the building. Several employees were found hiding during the search and all were brought to safety.

The Cumberland Police Department says no threat was located inside the building and it was determined to be a false alarm. Officers are investigating how the alarm was activated.

The Cumberland Memorial Hospital was placed on a lockdown for a short time, but that has since been lifted.

3M sent the following statement:

Today, a false alarm activated 3M’s active shooter protocols at our Cumberland, Wisc. Facility. The facility is secure, and 3M security and local law enforcement have assured us that 3M employees are not in any danger.

3M is committed to the safety and health of all our employees and their well-being is our number one priority.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.