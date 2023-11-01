School District of the Menomonie Area considers operational referendum

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of the Menomonie Area is considering an operational referendum for the 2024-25 school year. This comes as the district is facing a need to find more revenue or look at areas in its budget to cut.

When the state passed its biennial budget, school districts found out how much revenue they would receive. For the School District of the Menomonie Area, that funding is not offsetting the district’s needs.

“Over the past two years, schools in Wisconsin had to resort on pandemic funding for operating,” Joe Zydowsky, the district’s superintendent said. “In the new biennial budget, schools did receive some additional revenue, but that revenue was not sufficient for dealing with the expiring pandemic money and most of all, the high level of inflation.”

To raise more revenue, the district is considering an operational referendum. This would mean taxpayers are asked to give more money to the district for expenses to operate.

“We are aware that we are in a place where we either need to find ways to raise more revenue or to consider what will be cut,” Rachel Henderson, the school board president said.

Operational referendums are not uncommon in Wisconsin. Zydowsky said many surrounding districts have passed them, including three in Eau Claire since 1999. Zydowsky said they’ve made efforts to prevent a referendum in the past.

“We’ve tried to take steps in the school district by making reductions, but cutting class actions when necessary,” Zydowsky said. “We’ve also saved taxpayers millions of dollars in interest by refinancing long-term debt and decreasing long-term debt.”

If the district chooses not to go forward with the referendum, they will have to make other reductions.

“The school board will have to look at everything, whether we talk about class sizes, whether we have to look at potentially closing school,” Zydowsky said. “Certainly education is a people business. So, many of our expenses are tied up with salaries and benefits but all of those things are very important and everything needs to be scrutinized when cuts are made.”

By the end of November, Zydowsky said the board expects to know whether they will move forward with a referendum. It would be voted on in February.

