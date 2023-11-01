Stanley police: Train derailment occurred, no dangerous goods involved

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Stanley police say that a train derailment occurred in the City of Stanley Wednesday.

According to information from the Stanley Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, around 1:07 a.m., Canadian National Railway reported a train derailment that occurred in the City of Stanley, between 345th Street and McKnight Street.

Stanley police say preliminary information indicates that approximately ten railcars derailed.

According to Stanley police, there are no dangerous goods involved and there are no fires or injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

