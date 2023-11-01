Temperatures march closer to average in the days ahead with mainly dry weather

November was welcomed with cloud cover and below average temperatures as highs this afternoon stayed in the 30s across Western Wisconsin. Clouds are on the way out this evening, giving way to a period of mostly clear skies before some clouds roll back in late as winds turn light to calm with a weak low and front moving over the state. Conditions will be ideal for strong radiational cooling as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s. Dry weather continues tomorrow with intervals of clouds and sunshine, as well as slightly warmer temperatures in the low 40s.

A front sits south of Wisconsin with slightly warmer temperatures Thursday (WEAU)

On Friday, we’ll have partly sunny skies as a weak high pressure system builds into the region with a front positioned off to the south. Meanwhile, our airmass will start to moderate as the upper trough that has kept us so cold recently finally kicks off to the east. In its wake, temperatures will finally climb to around average in the upper 40s and low 50s. The first weekend of November looks to start off dry, but we’re closely watching an upper-level shortwave that looks to arrive from the west by later in the day. This may touch off a few showers in the late afternoon or evening, otherwise, expect a mostly to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-40s. The next storm system will be moving across the Northern Plains on Sunday with the chance for some showers during the latter half of the day. That said, current timing seems to favor the evening and nighttime hours with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s. With low pressure passing through to the south on Monday, chances for showers will stick around before we look to quiet things down towards the middle of next week with variable sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay below normal in the upper 30s and low 40s.

