Town of Campbell suing City of La Crosse, PFAS manufacturers

PFAS
PFAS(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Campbell is suing the City of La Crosse and PFAS manufacturers.

That is according to a press release from Singleton Schreiber.

The press release from Singleton Schreiber states, “Singleton Schreiber, with its co-counsel from Fitzpatrick, Skemp & Butler, filed two class action lawsuits in Wisconsin Federal Court against corporations they allege manufactured firefighting foam or its components. The Complaints claim that the manufacturers’ foam contaminated hundreds of private wells on residential property in the Town of Campbell.  The firms also filed two class action complaints against the City of La Crosse, which used AFFF firefighting foam at the La Crosse Airport located on French Island on which the Town of Campbell is located.”

Additional information is available in the full press release HERE.

