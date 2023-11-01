Trick-or-treaters in the Chippewa Valley did not let winter like weather stop them from coming out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter-like conditions did not stop the Halloween festivities and traditions from happening Tuesday night.

The kids decked out in their costumes and parents alike braved the cold for some trick-or-treating.

From Chippewa Falls to Altoona, they all came out to fill their bags with candy.

“I had to put, like, three layers on. I think it would be cool if it did snow on Halloween, cause that’s map for a winter, not for Halloween. And that’s all I have to say,” said Gentry Person who was dressed up as a pirate in Chippewa Falls.

“I think it’s pretty crazy because, like, I mean, I like snow, but, like, I don’t like snowing when it’s in October and I’m trying to trick or treat,” said Alexus Son, dressed as a bride’s maid in Altoona.

“I don’t remember there being snow on Halloween for a couple of years. It snowed last night, magically,” said a woman dressed as Morticia Addams who was out with her daughter and boyfriend’s daughter in Chippewa Falls.

“I’m pretty cold, but I’m pretty fine in the cold. I was, like, born in the cold, I think,” said a friend of one of the girls who tagged along.

There was also Kendra Birmingham with her child Honor who was dressed as a Transformer, and Nicole Dooley with her child dressed as Blue Beetle in Altoona.

They hope to participate in the traditions indoors next year if it is going to be hauntingly cold again next year.

“Maybe the mall or a couple of business establishments do. I don’t know. Maybe like an indoor trick or treating,” said Birmingham.

“It’s too cold for the kids especially with all the sicknesses going around. So, you know we’re going to have a lot of sick kids,” said Dooley.

A house on 10th Street in Altoona is bringing in the trick-or-treaters. The home’s owner Kate Muier said it is the second year the house is decked out with the spooky decorations.

From skeletons, to scarecrows, to scary pumpkins, even blood on the garage door.

“People kind of known now as the Halloween house,” said Muier. She said her and her husband also added a warm treat this year with the candy they’ve been giving out to the kids. “And this year we added in some crumbled cookies that we picked up fresh.”

They are just happy to help keep the Halloween spirit alive, no matter the weather.

“That’s why we do it. We just like everyone. It makes everybody happy and smile. It’s just kind of a fun thing,” said Muier.

