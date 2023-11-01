Work on South Middle School facilities begins

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Work has begun on new facilities for South Middle School in Eau Claire.

On Wednesday, the School held a groundbreaking for a major overhaul to the building. Some of the projects include a new fitness center, remodeling classrooms and updating lighting and electrical equipment.

The Eau Claire Area School District says this groundbreaking is part of a celebration of the extensive 2022 facilities referendum passed last year.

“It seems very hard to believe that it’s been one year ago, but with two thirds of the community supporting us, supporting our students, supporting our staff and supporting our families here at South, it really does mean a lot and it’s very exciting to begin this project,” Mike Johnson, Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent said.

Superintendent Johnson says the projects at South Middle School are expected to be completed within the next two and a half years.

