Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo teen James Yoblonski has been missing for almost five months, with no new information, and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office asks hunters to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

According to Sheriff Chip Meister, there are no updates on the investigation at this time, but law enforcement is still looking into tips submitted to their office.

Gun deer hunting season runs from November 18 to 26 in Wisconsin.

“We currently do not have any new updates,” Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steven Schram said. “But with the increase in hunters using the woods over the next month we urge anyone spending time in that area who finds anything remotely suspicious or out of place to contact the sheriffs office immediately.”

James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son. (William Yoblonski)

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Hunter Education Administrative Warden Mike Weber said hunters should call 9-1-1 right away if they find something out of the ordinary that could be related to the Yonblonski case.

Weber said hunters have discovered evidence in other circumstances, but that it does not happen very often.

“Anytime that a hunter would see something suspicious, like in your circumstance that you’re talking about, obviously, just remain there,” Weber said. “Know your location and contact law enforcement officials immediately to get someone out there to check that out and either confirm what they’re seeing or not.”

Hunter Paul Kujak has never found anything related to a missing persons case, but said he plans to look more closely this year.

“Being a little bit more alert and so forth,” he said. “Knowing that perhaps you don’t want to come across a tragedy, but at the same time, if there is someone out there that has been there awhile, you certainly want to be aware of that.”

In her 63 years of hunting, Jane Fullmer also said she’s never come across anything suspicious, but understands it’s important hunters know where they’re located.

“You always have a contact,” she said. “You should tell your hunting partners where you are and now we can carry cellphones.”

Lt. Schram said if hunters find something suspicious, they should call 9-1-1, try not to disturb the evidence or area near it, and wait for law enforcement to arrive if possible.

Anyone with information that could help find James Yoblonski should call (608) 355-3508.

