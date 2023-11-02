Chippewa County Farm Bureau hosts its first Chili Cook-off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With colder weather making its way to the Chippewa Valley the Chippewa County Farm Bureau is encouraging people to embrace it by enjoying some home-cooked chili.

The Chippewa County Farm Bureau will be hosting its first Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard. At the event, Chippewa Valley businesses and organizations will be putting their best chili forward for people to enjoy and resources will be available to learn about agriculture in Chippewa County. The event is free to attend.

One of the event organizers from the Chippewa County Farm Bureau, Maddie Woodward, said the event is all about getting people in the Chippewa Valley more involved in agriculture.

“We are looking forward to having an area where they can learn about each Chippewa County ingredient,” Woodward said. “So, one of the criteria for the businesses for their chili is to have one ingredient from Chippewa County included in it. So, we’ll have a little area for them to be able to learn about what those ingredients are.”

Woodward said there will also be an area for kids to play and learn about agriculture.

As for participating businesses and organizations, they will be getting their competition on at the event by competing for a golden ladle. Woodward said people who come out to the event will judge the chili on three different categories and submit their votes.

