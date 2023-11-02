Chippewa Falls man charged with child sex crime

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man accused of trying to have sex with a 15-year-old has now been charged for using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer met with 39-year-old Brian Anderson on Sept. 29, 2023. Anderson admitted to the officer that he had texted a person who he said was 16 to meet up for sex, but said he found out later it was a setup to extort him for money.

The officer looked at the messages and found they were sexual in nature. They also showed the person said she was 15 and Anderson said he was quote, “okay with it.”

Anderson is due in court Nov. 7, 2023.

