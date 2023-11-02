Derrick Van Orden Applauds New Exams for 649 Veterans Treated at Tomah VA Medical Center

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CONGRESSMAN DERRICK VAN ORDEN PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) released the following statement after Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced that VA will offer new disability exams to veterans negatively impacted by the negligence conducted at the Tomah VA Medical Center:

“As a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and a veteran who receives 100% of my health care through VA, I take this matter very personally. The negligence of Dr. Mary Jo Lanksa is inexcusable and disgraceful. No veteran should experience such carelessness when it comes to their health care.

“This issue has been a top priority of mine since it was brought to my attention, and I have been in constant communication with Sec. McDonough and the Tomah VA Medical Center Director, Karen Long, on how to help all veterans impacted by this, including the survivors of the veterans who have passed due to Dr. Lanksa’s conduct. I am encouraged to see that VA will offer new disability exams to 649 Wisconsin veterans.

While this is a positive step, I remain adamant on ensuring that every veteran or their survivor is receiving the highest level of communication and clarity possible on this issue. I look forward to continuing my work Sec. McDonough and Ms. Long to provide our nation’s heroes with the level of care and treatment they earned.”

For veterans who need assistance on scheduling their new exam, or survivors of veterans who would like assistance with the adjudication and benefits processes, please call the La Crosse District Office at (608) 782-2558.

PRESS RELEASE

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.