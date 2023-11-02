DNR representative discusses upcoming gun deer hunting season

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hunters across the state are preparing for the upcoming gun deer hunting season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says this year’s outlook could be challenging for hunters. They say last year’s snow cover made for ideal hunting situations that we may not see again this time unless we get more snow in the next few weeks.

The bow hunting season, which has been going on for the last month and a half, has seen an average harvest for the lower two thirds of the state.

If you plan on hunting in northern Wis., however, things may be more difficult this year.

“The northern forest, which experienced a rather severe winter last year in terms of extreme snowfall, is running about 30 percent behind last year in the archery harvest. So that’s a bit of a foreshadowing of what we may expect during the gun season as well,” Jeff Pritzl, Wisconsin Department of Natural resources Deer Program Specialist, said.

Gun deer hunting season runs from Nov. 18, 2023, - Nov. 26, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after grain bin incident in Barron County
Menomonie theft suspects
Menomonie police looking for suspects connected to thefts from vehicles
Officers respond to false active shooter call in Cumberland
Anne Nelson-Koch
Former Tomah teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student
Marian Smith
New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case

Latest News

The state’s adult institutions are currently dealing with an overall 32.3% vacancy rate,...
Wisconsin Democrats introduce legislation package to address deteriorating conditions in prisons
"Christmas...Walk Right In" Bazaar (11/02/23)
"Christmas...Walk Right In" Bazaar (11/02/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/02/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/02/23)
WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION
WESTconsin Credit Union to hold 13th annual Mitten Tree campaign