DNR representative discusses upcoming gun deer hunting season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hunters across the state are preparing for the upcoming gun deer hunting season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says this year’s outlook could be challenging for hunters. They say last year’s snow cover made for ideal hunting situations that we may not see again this time unless we get more snow in the next few weeks.

The bow hunting season, which has been going on for the last month and a half, has seen an average harvest for the lower two thirds of the state.

If you plan on hunting in northern Wis., however, things may be more difficult this year.

“The northern forest, which experienced a rather severe winter last year in terms of extreme snowfall, is running about 30 percent behind last year in the archery harvest. So that’s a bit of a foreshadowing of what we may expect during the gun season as well,” Jeff Pritzl, Wisconsin Department of Natural resources Deer Program Specialist, said.

Gun deer hunting season runs from Nov. 18, 2023, - Nov. 26, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.