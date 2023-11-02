Helmbrecht’s lawyer withdraws from case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The lawyer for a man wanted in connection to the killing of an Eau Claire woman seven years ago has been removed from the case.

Attorney Michael Cohen filed a motion on Oct. 25 saying he would like to withdraw as Shane Helmbrecht’s counsel.

The motion was granted during a court hearing Thursday.

In the motion, Cohen stated several reasons for wanting to withdraw, including that Helmbrecht has failed to remain in contact with him.

Thursday, Cohen also said he has made all attempts possible to notify Helmbrecht of Thursday’s motion.

Last month a nationwide bench warrant was issued for Helmbrecht to return to Wis.

In 2017, he was found incompetent to stand trial in the murder of Jenn Ward and was ordered to live in a mental health facility.

In Sept. of this year, Helmbrecht walked away from the group home.

A status conference for the case has been scheduled for Jan. 17.

