HOMETOWN EAU CLAIRE: An area native creates song highlighting growing up in the city

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over a year ago, Chris Herriges had Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” stuck in his head.

“A beautiful summer day, and I get this hook in my head, this little guitar line, and I’m in a good mood and I think I have to do something with that,” Herriges said

From there, a new tune was born that Herriges titled “Hometown Eau Claire”.

“I immediately flashed on my hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, because living here in Saint Paul, but going over there often still, it’s always a wave in a wash of nostalgia,” Herriges said.

Laying down the guitar and vocal tracks in his at-home studio, he enlisted the help of other musicians to complete the project.

“With help from a great bass player named Cindy Mack”, Herriges said. “Although I sang most of the vocals, the ones that I couldn’t reach were sung by this great singer who’s a friend of my daughter named Kayla Zirbes.”

The photos and video are a combination of content from area photographer Tina Ecker, local amateur historian Roy Hoff Sr, and dash cam footage.

“Cruising around to these various sort of mythic places that I inhabited when I was a high schooler and a college student,” Herriges said.

Overall, Herriges hopes other Eau Claire-ians, past and present, enjoy the trip down memory lane.

“It feels really good to have such a warm place in my heart for, you know, growing up in Eau Claire,” Herriges said.

Throughout the song, Herriges mentions specific places like Carson Park and Clairemont Avenue just to name a few.

Although Herriges lives in the Twin Cities now, he travels back to Eau Claire from time to time like for the Eau Claire International Film Festival which he organizes.

You can watch the music video for “Hometown Eau Claire” on YouTube and it can also be streamed on Spotify.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.