Interview: Bringing the beef to the holiday table

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes to utilize beef in our holiday appetizers and side dishes.

Beef Stuffing with Apples and Cranberries

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 teaspoon garlic powder, divided

2 teaspoons onion powder, divided

2 teaspoons rubbed sage, divided

1-1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups sliced leeks, white and light green parts only

1 bag (12 ounces) unseasoned dried bread cubes

2-1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 cups peeled, diced Granny Smith apples

1 cup dried cranberries

COOKING:

Combine Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon salt and crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove beef mixture from skillet with slotted spoon into large bowl; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F. In same skillet, heat butter on medium heat until hot. Add leeks, cook and stir 5 minutes. Add leeks to beef mixture. Stir in bread cubes, broth, apples, cranberries, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic powder, remaining 1 teaspoon onion powder, remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beef mixture.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute a fresh baguette, cubed and toasted, for unseasoned dried bread cubes.

Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place beef mixture into prepared dish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake in 350°F oven 30 to 40 minutes until heated through.

ITTY BITTY BEEF BUNDLES

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1 tablespoon dark sesame oil

3 cups broccoli slaw, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

48 wonton wrappers (3-1/4 to 3-1/2-inch squares)

Favorite Asian dipping sauce (such as teriyaki, peanut or sweet and sour)

Green onions, cut lengthwise into strips (optional)

COOKING:

Heat sesame oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add broccoli slaw, garlic and ginger; stir-fry 5 to 7 minutes or until slaw is crisp-tender. Transfer to large bowl; cool to room temperature. Add Ground Beef and soy sauce; mix lightly but thoroughly.

Spoon a tablespoon beef mixture in center of 1 wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wonton wrappers covered with a clean, damp kitchen towel to prevent from drying out.) Moisten edges of wonton wrapper with water. Bring 4 corners of wrapper up and over filling, forming pyramid shape and pinching edges together to seal. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper. Repeat with remaining wonton wrappers and filling to form 48 dumplings.

Cook’s Tip: Dumplings can also be shaped into triangles and rectangles by folding wonton wrappers in half over beef mixture, sealing edges as directed in step 2.

Spray steamer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Place as many dumplings into steamer basket that will fit without touching each other, about 10 to 12. Place basket over 1 inch boiling water (water should not touch bottom of basket.) Cover tightly; reduce heat. Steam 6 to 7 minutes. Carefully remove dumplings to serving plate; keep warm. Repeat with remaining dumplings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Serve with dipping sauce. Garnish with green onion strips, if desired.

