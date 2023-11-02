Interview: “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar

By Judy Clark
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Holiday bazaars are kicking off once again, and you can find one in Mondovi this weekend.

Our Savior’s United Methodist Church is holding a “Christmas..Walk Right In” Bazaar on Saturday, November 4 from 9 am. - 4 p.m.

The event features baked goods, candy, lefse, rosettes, craft items, plants, branger pickles and more.

Fancy Christmas treats will be served and coffee and tea.

Our Savior's United Methodist Church Facebook Page

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after grain bin incident in Barron County
Menomonie theft suspects
Menomonie police looking for suspects connected to thefts from vehicles
Officers respond to false active shooter call in Cumberland
Anne Nelson-Koch
Former Tomah teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student
Marian Smith
New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case

Latest News

Junior Achievement will hold its annual Hero Gala November 15
Interview: Junior Achievement to hold Hero Gala
Saving Grace Lutheran Church is holding its annual bazaar and bake sale
Interview: Harvest Bazaar & Bake Sale
The Festival Foods Turkey Trot is the perfect guilt-free solution for eating your weight in...
16th annual Turkey Trot to be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM
Interview: Hmong/Hmoob Health Fair