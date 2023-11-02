Interview: “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Holiday bazaars are kicking off once again, and you can find one in Mondovi this weekend.

Our Savior’s United Methodist Church is holding a “Christmas..Walk Right In” Bazaar on Saturday, November 4 from 9 am. - 4 p.m.

The event features baked goods, candy, lefse, rosettes, craft items, plants, branger pickles and more.

Fancy Christmas treats will be served and coffee and tea.

