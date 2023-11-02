Local non-profit looking to provide cheaper alternative to traditional funerals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Making arrangements to bury a loved one can be difficult, expensive and complicated.

Kirsten Gerlach is board member of the Helpful Hearts Foundation, which provides families support with funeral costs.

“They usually do like cremation because it is the most cost effective thing to do,” said Gerlach.

The foundation is hoping to provide what is known as a green cemetery.

Gerlach says it could be an alternative option for grieving families.

“There wouldn’t even be a headstone or anything like that. It would just all be green,” said Gerlach.

The option even allows for a simple burial without much need for upkeep.

“Because it would just be a totally green cemetery. No casket, no vault, nothing like that,” said Gerlach. “They could do like a wooden headstone. But of course, that would eventually also go back to nature. So there’s also other ideas of having GPS coordinates to find, you know, where your person is.”

The nearest green cemetery is down in Viroqua, in the Coulee Region.

In order for Helpful Hearts to bring that concept up here to Eau Clare in the Chippewa Valley, they’re going to have to start by acquiring some land.

“What we’re really looking for is someone who would maybe donate us some land or work out something that would make it super cost effective for us,” said Gerlach. “Once we get that established, we’d have to get it going. It wouldn’t take long at all.”

Gerlach said the concept is something funeral home owners are not on board with.

“You know, a lot of people that these funeral homes are trying to make money and this would, you know, reduce costs for families,” said Gerlach. “This would be something that they could offer to families and be of service to them.”

For now, the foundation will continue to help families pay for funerals.

Gerlach hopes to find the land to further explore and option she said could make for a simpler good-bye.

She also said if the foundation can get a green cemetery going in the Eau Claire area, it would be open to everyone.

She said in Wisconsin there are 5 green cemeteries and 90 across the nation.

If you would like to help with making the green cemetery a reality, Gerlach said to reach out to the Helpful Hearts Foundation.

