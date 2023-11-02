A stretch of seasonable temperatures expected through the first weekend of November

Sunshine mixed with intervals of clouds in the Chippewa Valley this afternoon as temperatures were slightly warmer in the low 40s. Further south where clouds were less of a factor, readings were able to reach the low 50s! A period of mostly clear skies early tonight will give way to increasing clouds late as a surface trough and front approach Western Wisconsin. Lows will be milder and right around average in the low 30s as cloud cover will act as a blanket to us at the surface, allowing temperatures to level off and possibly rise a few degrees overnight. Tomorrow will start off mainly cloudy with a few sprinkles not being ruled out during the morning, but a pocket of low-level dry air will likely hinder most of it from reaching the ground. Sunshine will then increase from north to south through the afternoon with winds shifting to the north-northwest behind a cold front sagging to the south and east. Depending on how much sun we see, temperatures will be seasonable to finish out the week with most places topping the upper 40s and low 50s.

Weak high pressure moves in with increasing sunshine and mild temps (WEAU)

If you were hoping to tackle some last-minute leaf clean up this weekend, it appears the weather will cooperate. Weak high pressure will be over the state on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s before we have a chance to break 50 on Sunday with the return of southerly flow ahead of a front to the northwest. An isolated shower is possible as we close out the weekend, but it now appears that most places will be dry. Our best chance for any showers looks to come Sunday night as a storm system tracks through the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest. Most recent forecast guidance has indicated a northerly shift in the track, leading to lower rain chances in the Chippewa Valley as we start off the first full week of November. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail with breezy west-northwest winds and highs forecast to achieve the low 50s early, then gradually fall. Once we get behind this weather-maker, temperatures will start to trend cooler through the 40s the rest of the week with an opportunity for showers mid-week as zonal (west to east) upper flow brings in a parade of shortwave troughs.

