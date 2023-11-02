Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah Heim during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BRANDT AP Baseball Writer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case
Menomonie theft suspects
Menomonie police looking for suspects connected to thefts from vehicles
The death is currently being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate found dead in Juneau County Jail
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

Latest News

Town of Campbell Suing City of La Crosse & PFAs Manufacturers
Town of Campbell Suing City of La Crosse & PFAs Manufacturers
Longview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI
Local non-profit looking to provide cheaper alternative to traditional funerals
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he still faces an ethics report
President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport in...
Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war