VA to offer new exams to Veterans adversely impacted by exams from former VA neurologist

Tomah VA Medical Center
Tomah VA Medical Center(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMAH, Wis. (TOMAH VA PRESS RELEASE - Today, Secretary McDonough determined that VA will offer new disability exams to all 649 Veterans whose benefits claims may have been negatively impacted by exams conducted by Dr. Mary Jo Lanska, a former VA neurologist at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

VA will use these new exams to readjudicate the original claims filed by these Veterans, meaning that they will not have to file a new claim and they could be eligible for years of benefits backdated to their original effective date. We are directly reaching out to each of these Veterans to encourage them to schedule a new exam as soon as possible. Additionally, for Veterans who have passed away since the original exam, we will contact their survivors to initiate the readjudication process and provide benefits accordingly.

VA made this decision to provide equitable relief after thoroughly reviewing all disability examinations conducted by Dr. Lanska during her VA tenure. Specifically, among the 941 Veterans who received exams from Dr. Lanska, 649 Veterans may have been negatively impacted by Dr. Lanska’s exams – so they will be eligible for another exam. The remaining 292 Veterans either had their original claims approved or their exam did not factor into their final disability benefits decision, so no additional exam is required.

We apologize to all of the Veterans and families who have been negatively impacted by Dr. Lanska’s exams. In all cases, we encourage these Veterans to come in for their new exams as soon as possible – and we won’t rest until they get the care and benefits that they deserve.

