WAGNER TAILS: Chun-Li

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - This treat loving dog is ready to leave the Coulee Region Humane Society with her new family.

Chun-Li is a seven-year-old pit bull. She’s named after a character in a video game series.

Staff members at CRHS describe Chun-Li as affectionate, gentle and smart. She already knows how to sit and shake.

Chun-Li likes to be around people, but she isn’t too dependent. She’s pretty laid-back and would likely do well in a home with other dogs and with children.

Click HERE for adoption information and application.

