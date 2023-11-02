WESTconsin Credit Union to hold 13th annual Mitten Tree campaign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is set to hold its 13th annual Mitten Tree campaign.

According to a press release from WESTconsin Credit Union, each WESTconsin office will display a tree in its lobby decorated with donations of mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, and other items to give to those in need.

The press release says WESTconsin Credit Union will collect donations for The Mitten Tree Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 - Nov. 25, 2023.

According to the press release, donations can be dropped off at any WESTconsin office during regular office hours. Acceptable items include new mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs, earmuffs, coats, boots, and blankets. Items can be handmade or newly purchased and must be suitable for all age groups.

Monetary donations will also be accepted at all WESTconsin offices or over the phone, the press release notes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.