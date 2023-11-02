Wisconsin unveils 2024 schedules, sets dates for Alabama, Oregon visits

(wmtv)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Badger football fans can start marking their 2024 calendars. The Big Ten released its full schedule for next season, rounding out UW’s full lineup of games.

The season gets off to an early bang when perennial powerhouse Alabama makes the journey north to Camp Randall in Week 3 for a game that could set the tone for the season.

The Badgers get a week off right after that but will head west for a game against Big Ten newcomer USC for their first showdown as division rivals. Badger fans will get to see another Big 12 exile in the flesh on Nov. 16, when Oregon comes to Madison.

With the Big 12 joining in 2024, the conference balloons to 18 teams and, in the process, is ditching its divisional format. The university pointed out that the new format will still protect some of the biggest rivalries, meaning UW fans will still see their beloved Badgers face off against Iowa and Minnesota every year.

DateOpponent
Aug. 31Western Michigan
Sept. 7South Dakota
Sept. 14Alabama
Sept. 21bye
Sept. 28at USC
Oct. 5Purdue
Oct. 12at Rutgers
Oct. 19at Northwestern
Oct. 26Penn State
Nov. 2at Iowa
Nov. 9bye
Nov. 16Oregon
Nov. 23at Nebraska
Nov. 30Minnesota

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR urges CWD testing in deer
DNR confirms CWD in wild deer in 2 counties
A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after grain bin incident in Barron County
Anne Nelson-Koch
Former Tomah teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student
Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man charged with child sex crime
song takes a trip down memory lane highlighting growing up in Eau Claire
HOMETOWN EAU CLAIRE: An area native creates song highlighting growing up in the city

Latest News

Wisconsin announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
Wisconsin's Sam Stange (3) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth hockey to scrimmage in Chippewa Falls
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season