Wisconsin unveils 2024 schedules, sets dates for Alabama, Oregon visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Badger football fans can start marking their 2024 calendars. The Big Ten released its full schedule for next season, rounding out UW’s full lineup of games.

The season gets off to an early bang when perennial powerhouse Alabama makes the journey north to Camp Randall in Week 3 for a game that could set the tone for the season.

The Badgers get a week off right after that but will head west for a game against Big Ten newcomer USC for their first showdown as division rivals. Badger fans will get to see another Big 12 exile in the flesh on Nov. 16, when Oregon comes to Madison.

With the Big 12 joining in 2024, the conference balloons to 18 teams and, in the process, is ditching its divisional format. The university pointed out that the new format will still protect some of the biggest rivalries, meaning UW fans will still see their beloved Badgers face off against Iowa and Minnesota every year.

Date Opponent Aug. 31 Western Michigan Sept. 7 South Dakota Sept. 14 Alabama Sept. 21 bye Sept. 28 at USC Oct. 5 Purdue Oct. 12 at Rutgers Oct. 19 at Northwestern Oct. 26 Penn State Nov. 2 at Iowa Nov. 9 bye Nov. 16 Oregon Nov. 23 at Nebraska Nov. 30 Minnesota

