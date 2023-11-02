YMCA offers free class for cancer patients and survivors

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Getting diagnosed with cancer is news no one wants to hear, but one program at local YMCAs is offering support by bringing cancer patients and survivors together.

LIVESTRONG is a free fitness program taught by coaches trained in cancer survivorship, post rehabilitation exercise, and supportive cancer care.

“I love seeing them starting out, feeling like they just aren’t capable, They’re too weak. They’re they’re just not healthy enough, to getting to the point by the end of the 12 weeks where they feel like they can do anything,” Tracey Quast, a LIVESTRONG trainer, said.

After being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last year, Nick Sprague said the class allows him to connect with others going though a similar journey.

“It’s kind of nice to know you’re not an island on your own going through this. It gets you back out in the game, talking to people, forming new relationships with people that you may never have met before in your life and just having that feeling of positivity when you’re dealing with cancer which can be kind of a scary negative thing sometimes,” Sprague said.

Steve Langley is a five year survivor of lung cancer. For him, the program is about building back his confidence.

“When you get done with chemo, you’re about as low as it’s possible, I think to be your mental strength is gone. Your physical strength is gone. You don’t have any confidence left in your body. You know, it’s just gone and you need to build it back,” Langley said.

After the 12 week program, participants also get a free year-long membership at the YMCA.

The Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire YMCA have offered the LIVESTRONG program for 9 years. Both locations will hold another class this January.

To register click here. You will also need a referral from your oncologist.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.