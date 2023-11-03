Astronaut who played role in Apollo program dies

Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.
Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apollo astronaut Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Mattingly died at age 87 on Tuesday, NASA announced in a news release.

Born in Chicago, he graduated from Auburn University in 1958 and started his career with the U.S. Navy before joining the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilot School.

NASA chose him to be part of the astronaut class in 1966.

Mattingly was exposed to rubella just before the launch of Apollo 13.

Instead of going into space, he stayed on Earth, providing key real-time decisions to successfully bring home the stricken spacecraft and its three crewmembers.

Gary Sinise played the role of Mattingly in the 1995 film “Apollo 13.”

He later had a seat on the Apollo 16 mission and commanded two space shuttle missions as well before resigning from NASA in 1985.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson paid tribute to Mattingly, saying in part, “NASA astronaut TK Mattingly was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history.”

He is survived by an adult son, according to his NASA biography.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR urges CWD testing in deer
DNR confirms CWD in wild deer in 2 counties
A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after grain bin incident in Barron County
Anne Nelson-Koch
Former Tomah teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student
song takes a trip down memory lane highlighting growing up in Eau Claire
HOMETOWN EAU CLAIRE: An area native creates song highlighting growing up in the city
Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man charged with child sex crime

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is collecting donations to pack care packages for people on...
The YMCA seeks donations for troop care packages
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car