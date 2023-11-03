City of Eau Claire seeking proposals for Affordable Housing Fund Project

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is seeking proposals for projects that develop or rehabilitate properties for new or expanded affordable housing within the City of Eau Claire and to provide said project(s) with financial assistance through the City of Eau Claire Affordable Housing Fund.

Additional information about the Affordable Housing Fund Project is available HERE.

Proposals should be submitted as a PDF via email with the subject line “Affordable Housing Fund Proposal” no later than 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 to: Billie.Hufford@EauClaireWI.gov.

Questions may be directed to:

Billie Hufford, Project Management Coordinator (Planning & Housing)

Phone: (715) 839-4903

Email: Billie.Hufford@EauClaireWI.gov

