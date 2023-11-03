The Community Table seeks donations for Thanksgiving In A Box Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Community Table Inc. is in need of donations for their annual Thanksgiving In A Box Program.

According to a press release from The Community Table, The Community Table’s goal is to distribute 150 boxes this Thanksgiving. They are scheduled to distribute their annual pantry boxes on Nov. 14, 2023.

The press release says the Community Table is in need of instant potatoes, stuffing mix, gravy packets, cans of yams, canned vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, cornbread mix, pie filling (pumpkin or apple), pie crusts, condensed milk, marshmallows, big blankets, board games & activities, and 8-12 pound frozen turkeys (or $15 gift cards for turkeys).

According to the press release, donors can drop items off during open hours or meal times. Donors can also schedule a drop off time by emailing outreach@thecommunitytable.org or by calling 715-835-4977, extension 7.

