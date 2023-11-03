ECPD works to de-escalate violence as officer-involved shootings double in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There have been 28 officer involved shootings in Wisconsin so far this year. According to the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, that’s twice as many as the same time last year.

It’s not just a state trend, FBI data shows it’s happening nationwide. Police shootings have increased each year across America going back to 2015.

Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) public information officer, Ben Hundt, emphasized that’s news no one wants to hear and there are a variety of factors that play into it.

“It’s awful to hear, certainly as people we hate to see loss of life,” Hundt said.

Hundt said the number of officer-involved shootings involving local police departments has fluctuated over the years.

“Our goal is to work with the people that we serve. We hate to see incidents and some type of use of force when it’s avoidable. Certainly we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make our community safe for everyone - that’s us and the people we serve,” Hundt said.

Between police officers, community service officers, and dispatchers, 75% of the ECPD has completed a 40 hour training on crisis intervention.

“Our crisis intervention training is a training that we’re so dedicated to. We have several officers that are trainers themselves and we offer it to other local agencies,” Hundt said.

The city of Eau Claire also has two crisis responders.

“One is employed through the Eau Claire Police Department and another is through the Department of Human Services. They help us in incidents where a subject may be in crisis or need additional resources for mental health or AODA (alcohol and other drug abuse) issues to kind of follow up on the longer term and make sure they’re getting all of the resources they need,” Hundt said.

Hundt said officers can face extra challenges responding to calls where a suspect may have a weapon.

“If there’s information about a weapon, certainly that can heighten senses as we’re approaching. Certainly we want to make sure we are approaching in the safest manner for both our officers and the people we’re there to serve,” Hundt said.

As officer-involved shootings increase in Wisconsin so has the number of officers killed in the line of duty. 2023 marks the deadliest year for Wisconsin law enforcement in over two decades. Four officers have been killed in the line of duty. Among them are Chetek and Cameron Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising.

