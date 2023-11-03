Humane Association: 8 puppies left alone in Paws & Claws parking lot

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight puppies were left alone in the parking lot of Paws & Claws Total Dog grooming facility, according to a Facebook post from Eau Claire County Humane Association.

The Facebook post states, “Our neighbors at Paws and Claws Total Dog are fostering some lovely little babies for us!

These 8 wonderful puppies were, unfortunately, left all alone in Paws & Claws’s parking lot last night. Luckily staff were still there and took them inside right away to take care of them!

They are very social and are settling in well. They need a little more time to grow and get properly vetted so they will be ready in a few weeks.

If you are able to assist in donating to their care, please make a donation to our general operating fund and put “paws and claws puppies” in the notes! Thanks so much for your support: https://eccha.org/donate/

