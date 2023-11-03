La Crosse County surpasses record for overdoses for one year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County has just hit 39 confirmed overdose deaths this year, breaking last years record of 38. Gundersen emergency medicine physician, Chris Eberlein, explains how 2020 started the upward trend.

“A lot of this really took off during the pandemic. We actually had some reduction prior to the pandemic. And then it reversed the progress that we had made,” says Eberlein.

Eberlein says many of the cases in the county have been happening in the La Crosse area and many of them include fentanyl.

“We had been seeing some pockets in the community that were hotspots, but we really, you know, we focused on those areas with Narcan and education, but we are also seeing it fairly widely and widely distributed as well, including the ages. So this tends to be a big bell curve with the peak in the age range of thirties and forties,” says Eberlein.

Residential treatment therapist, Chantell Phillips, says addiction is one of the hardest things to battle.

“Addiction really doesn’t discriminate. Anyone can go on to develop an addiction and it’s really impacting not only the person struggling, but their friends or family members. It’s just continuing to grow in our communities and in our nation,” says Phillips.

There are still things that communities, friends, and family can do to help those affected by addiction.

“A lot of the things that you work on to prevent them will take years to come to fruition. Education is one that’s really big, better mental health services for the youth to prevent depression and things that drives people to addiction,” says Eberlein.

“The best thing that you can do is continue to reach out, continue to connect with them, remind them that you love them, whether they’re using help or they’re not. And just be be that rock for that person until they are ready to get help,” says Phillips.

Eberlein says there could be as much as 44 overdose deaths pending toxicology results and the county is currently at a rate to surpass 50 deaths for the entire year.

