Mainly dry and seasonable weather in store for the weekend

Clouds have slowly been decreasing from north to south this afternoon as dry air continues to filter in behind a departing cold front. The return of sunshine did help drive temperatures up around average in the low 50s. Mainly clear skies this evening will give way to variable cloud cover tonight as a weak surface high pressure system tracks into the region. Winds will turn light to even calm in spots, and with drier air in place, temperatures will drop rather quickly near our dew points in the mid-20s. This may lead to some patchy fog developing late, so keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about early tomorrow morning. This first weekend of November will kick off on a dry note as we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with high pressure drifting over the state. Temperatures will push back near average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Low pressure sits to the west with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps Saturday (WEAU)

Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow night as we watch a low pressure system build out of Southwestern Canada to the southeast. Mainly cloudy skies will dominate on Sunday as the weather-maker moves across the Northern Plains with an isolated shower not being ruled out. A tightening pressure gradient out ahead of it will allow for occasionally breezy winds from the south-southeast, which will help drive highs into the low 50s. Our best chance for showers looks to come Sunday night as the low tracks through to our north. It will exit to the east early Monday morning, leaving us dry with mostly cloudy skies to start off next week as winds shift to the west-northwest and turn breezy. As a result, cooler air will move in with temperatures gradually falling throughout the day after reaching our high early in the low 50s. The dry weather continues into Tuesday before the next surface low and associated upper-level shortwave trough start to encroach the region Wednesday. We’ll have increasing chances for showers with a few more possible on Thursday as temperatures hang out in the mid to low 40s. From there, cold Canadian high pressure looks to settle in out west with the first full week of the month wrapping up below average near 40.

