Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”(Mariah Carey / YouTube | Mariah Carey / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Stone says he put out a song called “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989 with Vince Vance and the Valiants which became a hit in 1993.

Stone previously sued in Louisiana in 2022 but withdrew the suit.

According to NBC News, he and his co-writer, Troy Power, are filing this new lawsuit in California.

It alleges Carey and co-writer Walter Afanasieff copied “components of Stone’s version.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR urges CWD testing in deer
DNR confirms CWD in wild deer in 2 counties
A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after grain bin incident in Barron County
Anne Nelson-Koch
Former Tomah teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student
song takes a trip down memory lane highlighting growing up in Eau Claire
HOMETOWN EAU CLAIRE: An area native creates song highlighting growing up in the city
Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man charged with child sex crime

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
YMCA Seeks Donations to Pack Care Packages for Troops 645AM
Terry Duane Turner was convicted in the October 2021 shooting death of Adil Dghoughi outside...
Texas man convicted of manslaughter in driveway shooting that killed Moroccan immigrant
Deputies are looking for the driver of a Toyota Camry with Arkansas license plates.
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car