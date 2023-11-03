A new Wisconsin bill has a tragic back story

Wis. (WEAU) - In 2005, Christine Olson, a Milwaukee native who now lives in Florida, lost her daughter Tiffany in a motorcycle accident. She wasn’t notified about the crash for 6 and a half hours.

“The accident literally took place about 15 minutes from my home. I got the first phone call about 11:15p.m. I get to the emergency room and they said, well, she’s not here. And I said, my daughter is hurt somewhere. Please help me find her. And they said, well, we don’t know what to tell you. We don’t know where she is”, says Olson.

It wasn’t until 1:30a.m. that she found out her daughter had died.

The incident inspired Olson to start a petition to add emergency contact information onto driver’s licenses, which then led to the creation of “TIFF” or “To Inform Families First”.

Right now there are 15 states with the legislation. That means when someone scans a license in those states, the emergency person’s address and phone number will show up.

Olson’s bill has now reached her home state of Wisconsin.

“18 years it’s taken Wisconsin to get on board. But I am grateful that they are finally on board. But how many people are going through what I went through that night simply because their state is not on board?”, says Olson.

Senator Jesse James co-wrote bill SB35 with Rep. Loren Oldenburg. Senator James says that serving in law enforcement and seeing it first hand is what got him involved.

“I do have my own personal satisfaction in getting this done. I think this will be a valuable tool, if we have emergency contact available to us, then we can make contact with the family in a more responsive time in case something bad were to happen. At least the individuals, the families and loved ones would be made aware”, says Senator James of Altoona.

Currently the bill is on it’s way to the Governors desk for signing.

If the bill get’s signed Wisconsinites will be able to renew their license and add an emergency contact that will be tied to your id.

Olson says she won’t stop until all states have the emergency contacts added.

For more information on “TIFF” and how to donate, volunteer, or register you can head to toinformfamiliesfirst.org

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.