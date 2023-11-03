SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 2nd

By Philip Choroser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - McDonell and Thorp get prepare for their Friday night 8-player football matchup to determine who advances to state.

In 11-player football, Boyceville is ready as they prepare to square off with Edgar.

River Falls volleyball takes on Divine Savior Holy Angels in the WIAA Volleyball Division 1 Quarterfinals.

UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer’s WIAC tournament run comes to an end with their semifinal loss to UW-Platteville.

