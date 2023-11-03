Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Fall Back - Daylight savings
Fall Back - Daylight savings(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight savings time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the United States in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

However, that bill did not get a vote last year in the House of Representatives because the lawmakers could not agree on whether the time kept should be standard time or permanent daylight savings time, Reuters reported.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in 1918 and made standard practice in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Since then, daylight saving time always began in the U.S. on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

All states and territories in the country practice daylight saving time except for Hawaii, Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puppies left alone in parking lot
Humane Association: 8 puppies left alone in grooming facility parking lot
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Christine Olson encourages people to register if their state has the legislation.
A new Wisconsin bill has a tragic back story
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Wisconsin unveils 2024 schedules, sets dates for Alabama, Oregon visits

Latest News

The Menomonie Food Market Co-op has finally finished their long-awaited expansion!
Downtown Community Celebrates as Local Food Co-op Completes Expansion
This weekend, Wisconsin Democrats will mark 365 days out from Election Day 2024 with One Year...
Wisconsin Democrats launch canvasses
Students and Dentists work together to help take care of Veterans teeth.
CVTC’s 8th Annual Give Vets a Smile event
A doctor looks after a patient injured in an earthquake, evacuated from his village and brought...
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157
Rice Lake volleyball
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 3rd (Part Two)