The YMCA seeks donations for troop care packages

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The holiday season is drawing near which also means it is the season of giving and the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is in need of donations to help give back to troops.

For the 16th year, the YMCA is hosting a care package drive in an effort to give out care packages to people on active duty for the holidays. The Association Marketing Director of the YMCA, Amy Huempfner, said volunteers will be packing over 250 packages for troops this year, a big increase from the 176 they packed last year. Due to the increase in packages, they need lots of donations.

“We’re looking for personal care items,” Huempfner said. “Could be wipes, Q-tips, cotton balls, toothbrushes, toothpaste, all of that good stuff. We also need food items. Anything that is non-perishable is great…then we also just need some fun items, so things they can do in their spare time.”

Donations can be dropped off at Chippewa Valley YMCA locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge, and McDonell Area Catholic Schools. Donations must be dropped off by Friday, Nov. 10. On Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11 volunteers will sort and pack the care packages.

