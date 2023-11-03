Young Professionals get together for annual Sponsor A Family Night event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, The Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley have come together for the community.

Volunteers are tasked with buying gifts for 32 families that are being sponsored this year.

“I think this year there is a heightened need to give back and provide hope to these children who all they’re hearing right now are the negatives in the world,” said Danielle Strong.

She is on the board of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, who hosts the Young Professionals each year for this kind act.

Strong said something interesting she has noticed about what the kids are asking for, it’s usually not something fun.

“They want pants that are long enough that their ankles don’t show. They want shoes that don’t have holes in them. They want socks and underwear so they can feel clean at school,” said Strong. “We all have our needs, but kids should still be able to get something that they want.”

With a description of the kid and a $100 in an envelop, the dozens of volunteers are off.

“I was a little skeptical at first, but it was way more fun than I thought it was going to be,” said Dan Gjerseth.

He heard about the annual event a week ago, and was excited to join his friends who are a part of the Young Professionals group for this kind gesture.

They went to the Fleet Farm of Highway 93, where the group tried their best to make most of the $100 given.

Coupons were used and the store was even kind enough to extend an employee discount. A worker was even sent over to assist the group with what to shop for when it came to the kid in the description.

Gjerseth found it vague, but figured he could relate to a tall 13-year-old boy enough to figure out what to get him. He guessed athletic wear and sports gear.

After the shopping was done, the volunteers make it back to the Chamber of Commerce.

“I have so many presents that I bought with $100, I can’t even count,” said Gjserseth.

At that time, the conference room where the volunteers convened became Santa’s work shop. They were the elves wrapping up the gifts.

“I would like to be there when he’s opening because it’d be kind of cool to see him open these presents and see his face when he opens these,” said Gjerseth.

In the end, it was all a heart warming experience for everyone involved.

From Strong who has been involved for over a decade, and a mother who feels for families that cannot get presents under the tree.

“Those that do receive the help, hopefully we’ve just made their holiday a little brighter, and to help somebody else do that and take that weight off of them, that’s priceless,” said Strong.

To those like Gjerseth, who did not known anything but jumped on board anyways.

“I think sometimes people overthink giving, you know, it’s and it doesn’t have to be some organized thing where you give $100 here or there. You know, it doesn’t have to be big, just even little small gestures over time make a big difference in people’s lives,” said Gjerseth.

Strong said the fundraising efforts for next year’s Sponsor a Family Night event are underway.

If you would like to contact organizers with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals, click here.

