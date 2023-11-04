EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 90 Veterans took advantage of CVTC’s 8th annual Give Vets a Smile event where they can sign up for free health services.

Those services range from hair cuts to lung checks.

But the service with the most sign ups is dental work.

“Unfortunately, veterans don’t get dental benefits when they leave the service, they get some medical benefits but not dental. And I think it’s important to make sure everyone still has access to dental care”, says Dentist Jordan Dietrich.

Jeffery Stevens a Veteran who hasn’t been able to get dental work in years says that he is grateful for these services.

“I’ve been without dental insurance here for a couple of years and they’ve let a couple of things go for a little while. But they were able to kind of get me back on board here and took care of a couple of things that I haven’t been able to follow up on without dental insurance. It’s been a very pleasurable experience.”

Stevens was a dental assistant in the military and believes the volunteers have a bright future ahead of them.

“I could tell they’re very committed young professionals and very enjoyable experience. So you can tell they’re very committed to their profession in their craft.”

The 90 volunteers come from all different places to come together and put on this event.

“One of the best things is we have first year students who haven’t seen patients, out working with the second year students, so they’re assisting the second year students and seeing how this is going to happen. We have such a large patient base and they get to see a lot of procedures. So there’s a lot of different educational pieces that go into place and help the students. When you think about applying to dental school or medical school or anything, they’re kind of looking at what’s your service learning or community service or involvement and what kind of experience do you have? I think it plays really well to that”, says Pam Entorf, Program Director for Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting.

The importance of this event is to help those who risked their lives.

“The Veterans have given so much and to be able to say thank you to them and give something back to them, I think feels great”, says Entorf.

Entorf says that CVTC also holds a Give Kids a Smile event where they offer free dental service for local children.

That event will be held on the first Friday in February.

