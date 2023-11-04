Downtown Community Celebrates as Local Food Co-op Completes Expansion

The Menomonie Food Market Co-op has finally finished their long-awaited expansion!(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Nov. 4, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local food co-op can finally say they have completed what has been long-awaited in the Eau Claire community.

The Menomonie Food Market Co-op hosted their annual owner meeting on their brand new second floor at the new location on Barstow Street.

This year’s meeting was to celebrate the co-ops finished expansion which includes a second floor, a patio, more parking, and even a full-service deli.

General Manager, Crystal Halvorson, said that not only will this expansion be good for business, but it also provides more jobs in the community.

“We’ll see a lot of positive impacts at the co-op. We are providing a grocery store downtown, which hasn’t been in the downtown area since, I believe, the 80s, and we’re looking forward to all kinds of educational and community opportunities, as well, with our upstairs here at the building.”

Halvorson said with the new location and expansion, they have never seen their sales so high before.

